Blue Cross Blue Shield Offer ID Protection

Blue Cross and Blue Shield will be providing identity protection services to all eligible members across the United States by the start of the new year.

The services — which include credit monitoring, fraud detection and fraud resolution — will be available to eligible members for as long as they have a Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurance policy.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies provide health coverage to more than 106 million members.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield will contact customers directly to let them know how to obtain the services.

In February Anthem Inc., the biggest Blue Cross insurer, said it would offer free identity theft protection services for two years to current and former customers after hackers broke into a database storing information for about 80 million people.

