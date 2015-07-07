© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Matters: The Supreme Court’s Decision On Same-Sex Marriage

Same-sex couples have been able to marry in Florida since Jan. 6, 2015. On June 26, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage is legal nationwide. What are the impacts of this ruling on Florida’s same-sex couples? And what questions are they asking as they consider tying the knot?

This week on Florida Matters(Tuesday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 12 at 7:30 a.m.), we talk with Clearwater attorney AlanGassman(author of the “The Florida Legal Guide for Same-Sex Couples”), and Mike Reedy with Equality Florida, who were our panelists on our show in January after same-sex marriage was legalized in Florida.

Mike Reedy with Equality Florida, Florida Matters host Carson Cooper and attorney Alan Gassman in the WUSF studio
