Judge Blocks Abortion Waiting Period Law

A Florida judge is blocking a new state law that requires women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion.

Tallahassee Chief Circuit Judge Charles Francis on Tuesday blocked the law today, a day before it was scheduled to take effect.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a lawsuit after Republican Gov. Rick Scott signed it into law. They argued that the law violates the right to privacy guaranteed in the state constitution by interfering with the right of women to undergo the procedure.

Francis wrote that state officials had not given any evidence to show why the new law is not a burden on privacy rights. He said it did not matter that other states have a similar law since Florida's right of privacy is broader.

More to come.