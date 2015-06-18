2 Officers Charged With Abusing Prisoner

Two corrections officers have been charged with violating the civil rights of an inmate, with prosecutors saying one of the guards punched the inmate in the face and the other made false statements about it.

William Houghton and Eddie Rodas-Castro entered not guilty pleas Wednesday in federal court in Ocala. They also are charged with making false statements and obstructing of justice.

They both work at the Coleman Correctional Facility, a federal prison located northwest of Orlando.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Houghton and $25,000 for Rodas-Castro.

The indictment says Houghton hit an inmate on March 2014 and then said falsely in a report that the inmate had tried attack him.

The indictment also says Rodas-Castro made false statements to back up Houghton's version of what happened.