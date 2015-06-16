Police: Nude Nurse Attacks Patient

A home nurse has been taken into custody for observation after Palm Bay police said she stripped off her uniform and attacked a patient under her care.

Florida Today reports the incident happened about 2 p.m. Sunday at a home after someone at the home called police to report that the nurse removed her clothing and was acting erratically.

Police say the unidentified nurse was completely nude when officers arrived. Officers managed to convince her to be handcuffed and took her into protective custody for evaluation. Authorities say the patient was battered, but didn’t release the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

