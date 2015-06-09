© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Doctor Accused Of Manslaughter, Trafficking

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 9, 2015 at 9:16 AM EDT
ibem_borges.jpg
Oseceola County Sheriff's Office

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says authorities have arrested a doctor for his role in the 2012 overdose death of a Palm Bay woman. His wife was also arrested for the couple's role in a pill mill organization.

Officials say 53-year-old Ibem Borges and 54-year-old Wanda Otero were arrested Monday. A FDLE affidavit says Borges' prescriptions were responsible for the death of 60-year-old Carol Campbell in May 2012.

Authorities say they also investigated Borges after allegations surfaced that drugs were routinely prescribed at his practices in Orange and Osceola counties, regardless of patient needs. FDLE agent Jack Massey says undercover agents posed as new patients to get oxycodone on two occasions and received pills.

It is unclear if Borges or Otero has a lawyer.

Tags

HNF Storiespill mill doctorpill mill deathsFlorida Department of Law EnforcementIbem BorgesWanda OteroFDLEoxycodone
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press