Doctor Accused Of Manslaughter, Trafficking

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says authorities have arrested a doctor for his role in the 2012 overdose death of a Palm Bay woman. His wife was also arrested for the couple's role in a pill mill organization.

Officials say 53-year-old Ibem Borges and 54-year-old Wanda Otero were arrested Monday. A FDLE affidavit says Borges' prescriptions were responsible for the death of 60-year-old Carol Campbell in May 2012.

Authorities say they also investigated Borges after allegations surfaced that drugs were routinely prescribed at his practices in Orange and Osceola counties, regardless of patient needs. FDLE agent Jack Massey says undercover agents posed as new patients to get oxycodone on two occasions and received pills.

It is unclear if Borges or Otero has a lawyer.