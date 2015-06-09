© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

County Resists Clinic Going Private

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published June 9, 2015 at 9:09 AM EDT
health_clinic.jpg
Wikimedia Commons

Sarasota County will get an another year to transition its public health clinics to a private company, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.

Over the past decade, the Department of Health has been shifting its government-run primary care clinics to private operators. Sarasota County has resisted attempts to shift care of about 30,000 residents at three different clinics, according to the Herald-Tribune.

 

The state wants local public health departments to focus on community health issues like obesity prevention, smoking cessation and immunizations, the Herald-Tribune reports.

Sarasota County is one of nine counties left in the state that run primary-care clinics, the Herald-Tribune reports.

Tags

HNF Storiesprimary careprivatizationhealth clinicsFlorida Department of Health
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content