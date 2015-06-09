County Resists Clinic Going Private

Sarasota County will get an another year to transition its public health clinics to a private company, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.

Over the past decade, the Department of Health has been shifting its government-run primary care clinics to private operators. Sarasota County has resisted attempts to shift care of about 30,000 residents at three different clinics, according to the Herald-Tribune.

The state wants local public health departments to focus on community health issues like obesity prevention, smoking cessation and immunizations, the Herald-Tribune reports.

Sarasota County is one of nine counties left in the state that run primary-care clinics, the Herald-Tribune reports.