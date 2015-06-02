The next White House Conference on Aging - which is aimed at finding new ways to improve the lives of older Americans - will take place July 13 in Washington, D.C.

Credit Daylina Miller / WUSF

Ahead of that conference, regional forums were held in Boston, Phoenix, Seattle, Cleveland and Tampa. Ideas presented at these forums will be used at the conference to develop new policies to protect seniors from fraud, abuse and neglect.

The discussion at Hillsborough Community College in Ybor City was the only regional forum held in the entire Southeast.This week on Florida Matters (Tuesday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 7 at 7:30 a.m.), we are bringing you highlights of that discussion, which was moderated Nancy LeaMond, Executive Vice President, State and National Group, AARP. Panelists include:

Rebecca Morgan, J.D., Chair, Elder Law and Director, Center for Excellence in Elder Law, Stetson Law School

Patty Ducayet, Texas State Long-term Care Ombudsman and President, National Association of State Long-term Care Ombudsman Programs

Dr. Jack VanDerhei, Director, Employee Benefit Research Institute

Vickie Elisa, Board President, Mothers’ Voices Georgia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1SEzp2XkaRA



Florida Matters: White House Conference On Aging's Regional Forum In Tampa Listen • 28:01

Copyright 2015 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7