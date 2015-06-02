FL Public Health Lab Closing

The Pensacola Bureau of Public Health lab is set to close June 30, reducing to three the number of state labs that test for rabies, water quality and other disease, the Pensacola News Journal reports.

The Florida Department of Health lab tests for rabies, certain sexually transmitted infections, water drinkability during a boil notice, and bioterrorism agents like anthrax, among others, according to the News Journal.

Testing for the panhandle region will now be done at the Jacksonville lab, the News Journal reports. Tampa and Miami are home to the other labs.