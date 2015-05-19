Seminole College Planning Wellness Center

Seminole State College’s new Wellness Center got its first round of approvals today.

The board approved a partnership project between the college, Orlando Health, the YMCA and Walgreens. The building will cost 10-million dollars, and will open in January of 2017.

Jay Davis, a spokesman for the school, said The Keith Corporation’s proposal will be full negotiated now. Check here to look at those documents.

