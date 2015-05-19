© 2020 Health News Florida
Seminole College Planning Wellness Center

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published May 19, 2015 at 9:00 AM EDT

Seminole State College’s new Wellness Center got its first round of approvals today.

The board approved a partnership project between the college, Orlando Health, the YMCA and Walgreens. The building will cost 10-million dollars, and will open in January of 2017.

Jay Davis, a spokesman for the school, said The Keith Corporation’s proposal will be full negotiated now. Check here to look at those documents.

Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
