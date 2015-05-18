© 2020 Health News Florida
Universities Look at Health Care Job Gaps

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published May 18, 2015 at 8:45 AM EDT
Health care’s a growing industry. But not all health care jobs are created equal.

The board that oversees Florida’s universities on Monday will look at whether Florida graduates enough health care workers to meet demand and it could lead to new programs. 

The Florida Board of Governor's report looks at the statewide number of graduates in a field, compared to the projected number of new jobs.

Here are the areas of concern: Internally, Florida doesn’t produce enough physicians, dentists and physical and occupational therapists. The state also needs more veterinarians, pharmacists, rehab counselors and therapists.

But those jobs are mostly filled by people moving into the Sunshine State to practice health care. That is, except for dentists and therapists.

Also, the report found that migration is bad for nurse practitioner and nurse anesthetists, two highly specialized nursing degrees. That’s because more than half of the state’s graduates leave the state.

Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
