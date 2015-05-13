Mayor Brown Goes Over Gov. Scott's Head For Hospital Funding Fix

Credit UF Health UF Health receives around $95 million a year from a federal program called LIP that covers uninsured, low-income patients. The LIP program is set to expire at the end of June.

Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown is asking the feds to bypass Tallahassee and work directly with the city to keep theopen.

The hospital receives around $95 million a year from a federal program called LIP that covers uninsured, low-income patients. The LIP program is set to expire at the end of June.

In a letter Wednesday to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell, Brown requested a meeting “as quickly as possible” to find an innovative solution.

READ: Mayor Brown's letter to Secretary Burwell.

Florida Governor Rick Scott recently met with Burwell to request a LIP extension, but he was unsuccessful. The federal government wants Florida to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act — something Scott and the Florida House of Representatives refuse to do.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .