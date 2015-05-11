© 2020 Health News Florida
Gold Standards: AHCA Reviews Applicants For Prestigious "Gold Seal Award"

WFSU | By Matthew Seeger
Published May 11, 2015 at 5:15 PM EDT

A panel appointed by Governor Rick Scott is sifting through a pile of applicants hoping to receive the state’s nursing home Gold Seal Award.

The Gold Seal Award recognizes top-quality health care facilities, based on sanitation, staff turnover and resident satisfaction. Shelisha Coleman, press secretary for the Agency for Health Care Administration, says the biggest prize for the award is prestige.

“They do get recognized for having high standards and quality of care. They also get to use it for marketing and advertising purposes,” Coleman said.

AHCA holds two rounds of applicant reviews a year, and out of all the facilities in Florida, only 3-percent of applicants have received the Gold Seal Award.

Matthew Seeger
