DOC Head Jones Calls For Release Of Findings Into Mentally Ill Inmate's Death

Credit Florida Department of Corrections Darren Rainey, the mentally ill inmate, who died in a scalding, hot shower years ago.

The head of Florida’s troubled prison system is asking for the release of the findings into the case of a mentally ill inmate who died in the department’s custody years ago.

In 2012, Darren Rainey died, after he was allegedly locked in a scalding, hot shower at Dade Correctional Institution in South Florida.

Since Rainey’s story has come to light, it’s sparked a series of discussion and reforms into a system plagued by multiple inmate deaths, allegations of abuse by prison guards, and cover ups.

It’s among the reasons that spurred the legislature to look into reforming the prison system. The bill died amid a budget impasse between the House and Senate.

Now, newly appointed Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julies Jones is asking Miami Dade County Medical Examiner's office to expedite the release of its findings into the death of Rainey, saying it’s “time for the true facts resulting from the investigation to be known.”

