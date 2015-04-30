© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Last Day To Enroll on HealthCare.gov

Health News Florida | By Lottie Watts
Published April 30, 2015 at 7:05 AM EDT
healthcaredotgovapril2015.png

Thursday, April 30 is the last day for people in Florida and the three dozen other states that use the federal health insurance marketplace to buy a health insurance plan on HealthCare.gov.  

Federal health officials had extended enrollment for a few weeks under a for people who didn't know they could face a tax penalty for not having health coverage.  

The penalty for going without insurance in 2015 is $325 dollars, or 2 percent of your income, whichever is greater.  

If consumers miss today's deadline to buy a plan on HealthCare.gov, the only chance they'll have to sign up will be under certain qualifying life events, such as getting married, getting divorced or having a baby.

Lottie Watts
Lottie Watts covers health and health policy for Health News Florida, now a part of WUSF Public Media.  She also produces Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. 
