Last Day To Enroll on HealthCare.gov

Thursday, April 30 is the last day for people in Florida and the three dozen other states that use the federal health insurance marketplace to buy a health insurance plan on HealthCare.gov.

Federal health officials had extended enrollment for a few weeks under a for people who didn't know they could face a tax penalty for not having health coverage.

The penalty for going without insurance in 2015 is $325 dollars, or 2 percent of your income, whichever is greater.

If consumers miss today's deadline to buy a plan on HealthCare.gov, the only chance they'll have to sign up will be under certain qualifying life events, such as getting married, getting divorced or having a baby.