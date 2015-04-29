Child Protection 'Glitch' Bill Heads To Gov. Scott

Credit MGN Online

A bill that builds on past reforms to revamp Florida’s troubled child welfare agency is now headed to the Governor.

Sen. Eleanor Sobel (D-Hollywood) is the main sponsor of the so-called ‘Child protection glitch bill.’

“We clean up the glitches in SB 1660 that we passed last year which was landmark legislation,” said Sobel, on the floor Wednesday. “Dealing with the Critical Incidence Response Team and the Child Death Review [Committees], we expanded their authority by making them more accountable and transparent.”

She says it also allows adopted kids and those in extended foster care to have access to Medicaid. In addition, it includes a provision that all adults who work with kids pass a background check.

“Why did we deem it was important,” asked Sobel. “Why did my Boys and Girls club come to me and say they support level 2 background screenings? Because we want to protect our children from pedophiles.”

Before adjourning early, the House overwhelmingly passed the measure. After the Senate unanimously passed the bill Wednesday, it now heads to the Governor’s desk.

