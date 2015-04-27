Special Enrollment Deadline Looms

People in Florida and the three dozen other states that use the online federal insurance marketplace at HealthCare.gov have a little time left to shop for health insurance.

This special enrollment period for insurance plans under the federal health law runs through Thursday, April 30.

It’s for people who didn't know -- or understand -- that they could face a tax penalty for not having health coverage, according to federal officials.

The penalty for going without insurance in 2015 is $325, or 2 percent of your income, whichever is greater.

About 1.6 million people in Florida have signed up for an insurance plan on HealthCare.gov -- more than any other state.