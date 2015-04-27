© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Special Enrollment Deadline Looms

Health News Florida | By Lottie Watts
Published April 27, 2015 at 8:44 AM EDT
People in Florida and the three dozen other states that use the online federal insurance marketplace at HealthCare.gov have a little time left to shop for health insurance.

This special enrollment period for insurance plans under the federal health law runs through Thursday, April 30.

It’s for people who didn't know -- or understand -- that they could face a tax penalty for not having health coverage, according to federal officials.

The penalty for going without insurance in 2015 is $325, or 2 percent of your income, whichever is greater.

About 1.6 million people in Florida have signed up for an insurance plan on HealthCare.gov -- more than any other state. 

Affordable Care Act
Lottie Watts
Lottie Watts covers health and health policy for Health News Florida, now a part of WUSF Public Media.  She also produces Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. 
