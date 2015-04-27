FL Legislature Adds Protections For Pregnant Women

Florida is making it clear that anti-discrimination laws extend to pregnant women.

The Florida Legislature on Friday passed a bill that would add pregnant women to the state's existing civil rights law. The measure passed the Florida House by a 115-2 vote. The Senate passed the bill unanimously.

If Gov. Rick Scott signs the bill (SB 982) into law, hotels and restaurants could not discriminate against pregnant women. Employers also could not refuse to hire a woman because she is pregnant.

There has been confusion in recent years about whether pregnant women are covered by existing anti-discrimination laws dealing with gender. The Florida Supreme Court in 2014 said that discrimination of pregnant women was covered.