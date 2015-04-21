© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Agrees to End Lawsuit Over State Worker Drug Tests

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published April 21, 2015 at 6:00 AM EDT
Florida Gov. Scott and the union that represents state workers are ending their legal battle over drug tests.

Scott in 2011 ordered random testing of roughly 85,000 state workers. The executive order was challenged by the union, and the testing was placed on hold.

The two sides on Monday asked a federal judge to approve a settlement in the case.

The settlement would exempt most state employees from drug tests. It would also require the state to reimburse $375,000 to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida said Scott is "finally conceding" that he has no authority to mandate drug testing of most employees.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal on the case.

