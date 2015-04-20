Orlando Health's New CEO Makes His First Public Appearance

Orlando Health’s new CEO gave his first public remarks today at an event designating one of its hospitals as a Cancer Center of Excellence.

Strong started his new job six days ago.

“I’ll tell you that a few years ago, I lost my mom to blood cancer, multiple myeloma,” Strong said. “And this is the kind of center that I would have wanted my mom at.”

Strong also talked about the importance of new technology.

“When you link those two things together, powerful technologies and the most recent technologies with compassionate people and wonderful care, it is a powerful outcome and provides exceptional service,” Strong said.

The UF Health Cancer Center is one of four across the state to get an excellence designation. Others include: the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Mayo Clinic Florida, University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

