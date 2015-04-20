© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Orlando Health's New CEO Makes His First Public Appearance

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published April 20, 2015 at 8:48 AM EDT
david_strong_and_mark_roh.jpg
WMFE

Orlando Health’s new CEO gave his first public remarks today at an event designating one of its hospitals as a Cancer Center of Excellence.

Strong started his new job six days ago.

“I’ll tell you that a few years ago, I lost my mom to blood cancer, multiple myeloma,” Strong said. “And this is the kind of center that I would have wanted my mom at.”

Strong also talked about the importance of new technology.

“When you link those two things together, powerful technologies and the most recent technologies with compassionate people and wonderful care, it is a powerful outcome and provides exceptional service,” Strong said.

The UF Health Cancer Center is one of four across the state to get an excellence designation.  Others include: the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Mayo Clinic Florida, University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

