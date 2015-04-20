© 2020 Health News Florida
Bill Orders Refunds for Alzheimer Patients

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published April 20, 2015 at 5:53 PM EDT
The mentally ill and Alzheimer's patients could get refunds regardless of a no-refund policy under a bill working its way through the Legislature.

Mentally ill consumers, including those with Alzheimer’s disease, would be able to return purchases despite no-refund policies under a bill being sponsored by Democratic Senator Jeremy Ring of Margate. As Jim Ash reports, the bill applies to purchases of 1,000 dollars or more.

Credit norefund.org
One of the biggest risks for the mentally ill is ruining their finances with spending sprees they can’t afford, says Jessica Duncan, marketing director for the Alzheimer’s Project.

“Especially if they have Alzheimer’s and their family finds out or they find out  later, than this could definitely help for them to be able to return it.”

The bill also gives the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services the power to fine violators up to two times the purchase price.

Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
