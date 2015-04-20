Bill Orders Refunds for Alzheimer Patients

Mentally ill consumers, including those with Alzheimer’s disease, would be able to return purchases despite no-refund policies under a bill being sponsored by Democratic Senator Jeremy Ring of Margate. As Jim Ash reports, the bill applies to purchases of 1,000 dollars or more.

One of the biggest risks for the mentally ill is ruining their finances with spending sprees they can’t afford, says Jessica Duncan, marketing director for the Alzheimer’s Project.

“Especially if they have Alzheimer’s and their family finds out or they find out later, than this could definitely help for them to be able to return it.”

The bill also gives the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services the power to fine violators up to two times the purchase price.

