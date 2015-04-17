© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Tallahassee Doctor Arrested For Child Porn

WFSU | By Tom Flanigan
Published April 17, 2015 at 10:08 AM EDT
Dr. Stefan Kiedrowski
Credit Leon County Jail
A Tallahassee physician is facing eleven counts of downloading and distributing child pornography. 

62-year-old Dr. Stefan Kiedrowski was arrested by agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Homeland Security on April 15. 

Investigators seized computers from Kiedrowski’s home on Ile De France Drive and he’s been charged with 11 child pornography counts.  Kiedrowski had a private practice in Tallahassee, specializing in ear, nose and throat medicine.

