Tallahassee Doctor Arrested For Child Porn

Credit Leon County Jail Dr. Stefan Kiedrowski

A Tallahassee physician is facing eleven counts of downloading and distributing child pornography.

62-year-old Dr. Stefan Kiedrowski was arrested by agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Homeland Security on April 15.

Investigators seized computers from Kiedrowski’s home on Ile De France Drive and he’s been charged with 11 child pornography counts. Kiedrowski had a private practice in Tallahassee, specializing in ear, nose and throat medicine.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .