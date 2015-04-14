Miami-Dade Enrolls 400,000 In Obamacare, More Than 43 States

Credit Chabeli Herrera / Miami Herald Milton Vazquez, Florida spokesman for nonprofit organization Enroll America, and Denise López Martinez, an Enroll America volunteer, attend an Obamacare sign up event at Hialeah Hospital on Feb. 15, the end the final day of open enrollment this year.

With special enrollment all but concluded in this year’s Affordable Care Act health insurance sign up period, Miami-Dade County has claimed nearly 400,000 enrollments, more than any county in Florida and 43 entire states, according to federal data.

The state is a record breaker, too, leading nationwide enrollment with 1.6 million sign ups, surpassing expert projections for 2015.

The county breakdown, based on U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ZIP Code enrollment numbers through Feb. 22 and analyzed by nonprofit organization Enroll America, provides the first look at the distribution of enrollment throughout Florida’s 67 counties.

According to the data, Miami-Dade County leads the state with 392,231 plan selections, followed by Broward with 221,758 and Palm Beach with 136,612.

Read the entire story on MiamiHerald.com.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .