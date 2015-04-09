© 2020 Health News Florida
Music Therapy Bill Passes Senate Hurdle

Health News Florida | By Crystal Chavez
Published April 9, 2015 at 8:53 AM EDT
A bill that would require music therapists in Florida to get a state license passed a State Senate committee. The bill was unanimously approved by the Senate Health Policy committee Tuesday.

Music therapists with specific education and training to help patients cope and heal from a variety of illnesses are currently certified by a national board.

Supporters of the legislation say licensing is needed to protect the public and make sure anyone identifying as a music therapist has received proper training.

The bill still has two more senate committees to get through. There’s a companion bill in the Florida House.
 

Crystal Chavez is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a part of Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

