House Considers $3M Payment to FL Family

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published April 7, 2015 at 8:57 AM EDT
The Robinson family

A Florida House committee on Tuesday will look at 14 claim bills, including a multi-million dollar settlement for a fatal Lynx bus accident in Kissimmee. 

Matthew Robinson was crossing the street in Kissimmee when Lynx bus failed to yield at the crosswalk, hitting and killing the 10-year-old. Lynx admitted fault and settled for $3.2 million, but government settlements in Florida are capped at $200,000.

That’s where the Florida House Civil Justice subcommittee comes in. It will vote on whether to allow Lynx to pay the additional $3 million.

Thirteen other claim bills from around the state are being heard as well. The Florida Legislature hasn’t paid a claim bill in two years, creating a $74 million dollar backlog.

Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
