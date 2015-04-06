Medicaid Expansion Would Help 200k Latinos, Advocates Say

Hispanic advocates say at least 200,000 Latinos could get health insurance if Florida lawmakers choose to expand Medicaid.

The National Council of La Raza says that many Hispanics have gained health coverage under President Obama's health law, but roughly 200,000 still fall into a gap where they make too little money to qualify for a subsidy in the federal marketplace, yet earn too much to qualify for Medicaid.

In total, health advocates estimate about 800,000 Floridians we be covered under Medicaid expansion.

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates 1.3 million Hispanic Floridians lack health insurance. That's about one-third of the roughly 3.5 million uninsured people in Florida.