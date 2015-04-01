© 2020 Health News Florida
Senate Approves Bills For Floridians With Disabilities

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published April 1, 2015 at 6:32 PM EDT

The Florida Senate has approved several bills aimed at improving education and workforce outcomes for Floridians with disabilities.

The issue is Senate President Andy Gardiner’s top priority—his son has down Syndrome. As an emotional Gardiner presided over the senate session former Senate President Don Gaetz praised the legislation.

“I can’t remember a time that I’ve been prouder to be on the Senate floor than to see the time, effort energy concern and contributions of substance that have gone into the bills that we’ve taken up now," Gaetz said.  

One proposal opens the state’s new personal learning scholarships to more families, another would boost state hiring of people with disabilities.  The Senate also approved a measure to open more of the state’s public colleges and universities to disabled Floridians.

Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a  Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas.  She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative.  When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
