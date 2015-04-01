Senate Approves Bills For Floridians With Disabilities

The Florida Senate has approved several bills aimed at improving education and workforce outcomes for Floridians with disabilities.

The issue is Senate President Andy Gardiner’s top priority—his son has down Syndrome. As an emotional Gardiner presided over the senate session former Senate President Don Gaetz praised the legislation.

“I can’t remember a time that I’ve been prouder to be on the Senate floor than to see the time, effort energy concern and contributions of substance that have gone into the bills that we’ve taken up now," Gaetz said.

One proposal opens the state’s new personal learning scholarships to more families, another would boost state hiring of people with disabilities. The Senate also approved a measure to open more of the state’s public colleges and universities to disabled Floridians.

