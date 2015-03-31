Bill Banning Smoking In Cars With Kids Inside Clears Another Hurdle

Credit MGN Online

A bill making it illegal for adults to smoke in the vehicle where certain minors are present is close to heading to the Senate floor, after passing another committee Tuesday.

Sen. Jeff Clemens’ (D-Lake Worth) bill would make it a nonmoving violation for anyone smoking a tobacco product in a motor vehicle in the presence of a child under 13 years of age. The bill’s co-sponsor is Sen. Don Gaetz (R-Niceville).

“Unlike a bar or a café or a meeting where people who might not like to be around somebody who smokes can walk out the door. In this case, you have children who are trapped,” said Gaetz. “They don’t have a choice. They’re strapped in a car seat or put in the back seat or they’ve got their seatbelt on. And, some adult is driving 30 or 40 or 50 or 70 miles an hour and the child can’t get out. And, so, that’s where I draw the line.”

The measure passed the Senate Health Policy Committee unanimously. It has one more stop before heading to the Senate floor.

