DCF Worker On Trial for Sexual Battery

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published March 24, 2015 at 9:23 AM EDT
Jason_Montgomery.jpg
Polk County Sheriff's Office

A Polk County jury will begin to hear the case of a Department of Children and Families case worker accused of threatening to take a woman’s children unless she had sex with him, the Ledger of Lakeland reports. 

Jason Conrad Montgomery, 28, faces two counts of sexual battery by coercion, which each carry a penalty of up to 30 years in prison, and one count of extortion, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, according to the Ledger. 

The trial is expected to last through Wednesday.

Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
