DCF Worker On Trial for Sexual Battery

A Polk County jury will begin to hear the case of a Department of Children and Families case worker accused of threatening to take a woman’s children unless she had sex with him, the Ledger of Lakeland reports.

Jason Conrad Montgomery, 28, faces two counts of sexual battery by coercion, which each carry a penalty of up to 30 years in prison, and one count of extortion, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, according to the Ledger.

The trial is expected to last through Wednesday.