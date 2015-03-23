Homeless Pose as Patients, 4 Charged

Four people are being charged with Medicaid fraud for allegedly recruiting homeless people to pose as patients.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrests on Friday.

Bondi's office alleged that the owner of an Orlando clinic and three of her associates would offer gas cards and temporary housing to homeless men and women who then posed as patients.

The clinic would then bill Medicaid for rehabilitation services. Bondi's office said Medicaid was bilked out of at least $215,000. One of those charged is a doctor who allegedly said he treated the patients. But the patients told investigators they never met the physician.

Bondi in a statement said that taking advantage of the homeless to essentially steal from taxpayers is despicable.