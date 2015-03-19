© 2020 Health News Florida
Nursing Home Companies Sue to Undo Who Can Build

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published March 19, 2015 at 9:04 AM EDT
stock_elderly_patient_and_woman.jpg
Flickr Creative Commons

  More than two dozen nursing home companies are suing the state for being passed up on building new homes in Florida. It could take the rest of the year to sort out winners and losers.

The court process could take six to nine months to play out, which would delay when patients could access the new beds. Check here for a list of the companies suing and the initial documents.

Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Elizabeth Dudek said 13 nursing home projects aren’t being challenged, which clears the way for their construction.

“Just under 800 new beds, community beds, that will be brought online,” Dudek said. “And what’s kind of exciting with that, there will be around 800 new jobs related to that that didn’t exist.”

The state approved new nursing homes last month for the first time in more than a decade. The state is expected to need 15,000 new nursing home beds in the next 15 years.

-- Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

