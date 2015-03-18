© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Prison Confidentiality Challenge Tossed

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 18, 2015 at 8:56 AM EDT
JulieJones0120-2.jpg
The Florida Channel

A Florida judge is throwing out a lawsuit that challenged a new confidentiality policy ordered by the state’s prison chief.

The Miami Herald reports that a Tallahassee judge Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit that contended the policy violated state law.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of employees of the troubled Department of Corrections. They asserted the policy ordered by Secretary Julie Jones was to prevent state legislators and others from asking about ongoing scandals.

Days after a Senate panel grilled the agency’s inspector general the department asked all of its investigators to abide by the new policy.

Jones has said the timing of the new policy was “terrible.” But she said it was needed to let investigators do their job without having to answer questions from other prison officials.

Tags

HNF Storiesstate prison inspectorsFlorida prison systemlawsuitconfidentiality policyprison confidentiality policyDepartment of Corrections
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content