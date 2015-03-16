© 2020 Health News Florida
4 Charged With Scamming Federal Child Care Program

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 16, 2015 at 9:05 AM EDT
Four child welfare workers have been charged with forging documents designating children as at-risk in order to obtain government funding for child care.

The U.S. Health and Human Services inspector general’s office says employees of the Children’s Home Society faked documents categorizing children of their friends and family members as “at risk” so they could immediately get into a program for subsidized child care and pre-school. That put the children near the top of the list for the state’s Child Readiness Program.

The employees surrendered earlier this week in Miami. Under a plea agreement, they were ordered to pay restitution and perform community service.

Three others also were arrested last week in the scam. Authorities said they charged parents up to $500 for phony referrals into the program.

Associated Press
