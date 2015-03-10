© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Gov. Scott: LIP And Medicaid Separate

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published March 10, 2015 at 6:41 PM EDT
Florida Gov. Rick Scott
Florida Gov. Rick Scott
Florida Gov. Rick Scott
Credit The Florida Channel
Florida Gov. Rick Scott

Speaking after Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Florida Gov. Rick Scott echoed House Speaker Steve Crisafulli’s statements on the prospect of losing federal funds for hospitals treating low income patients.  Scott claims expanding Medicaid would not replace low income pool, or LIP, funding.

“LIP is completely separate from Medicaid expansion,” Scott says.  “If you go look at Texas, go look at California, one expanded Medicaid, one didn’t, and both of them are getting significantly more dollars under LIP than what Florida’s getting today or ever gotten.”

Meanwhile, critics say expanding Medicaid would ensure low-income patients have health coverage when they’re admitted to a hospital, making LIP reimbursement irrelevant.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

HNF Storieslow-income poolLIP"LIP" programFlorida Legislature 2015Gov. Rick Scott
Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
See stories by Nick Evans
Related Content