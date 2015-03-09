© 2020 Health News Florida
Nelson: Feds Won't Back Down on Health Care Aid

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 9, 2015 at 9:13 AM EDT
Florida Sen. Bill Nelson says the Obama administration won't back down on cutting off over $1 billion in aid to Florida hospitals if the state doesn't expand its Medicaid program.

Speaking to reporters, the Democratic senator said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell told him her position on the aid is firm.

The aid pays hospitals for providing care to the indigent. It's supposed to end because Obama's health care plan provides indigent care through the Medicaid program.

But the Florida Legislature has refused to accept federal money available under the health care plan for expanding Medicaid. Republican legislators say they don't trust the federal government to pay for the Medicaid coverage. Meanwhile, the state faces a budget hole if it loses the indigent care aid.

Associated Press
