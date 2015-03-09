© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Girl, 4, Dies From Meningitis

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 9, 2015 at 9:03 AM EDT
10689494_1561035490830314_8725505683186859880_n.jpg
Facebook

The family of a 4-year-old Bradenton girl diagnosed with meningitis last month says the child has died.

Belinda Dangerfield says the family decided to take her daughter, Essence Winkfield, off life support on Sunday after realizing she wasn’t going to make it. Dangerfield said, “We didn’t want her to suffer anymore.”

Essence was a voluntary pre-kindergarten student at Manatee Elementary School in Bradenton. Her parents said she started feeling sick the first weekend of February. At first, they gave her ibuprofen for a fever but then took her to a hospital after she developed a rash and became lethargic.

Dangerfield told Bay News 9 she wishes she had acted sooner. She is urging other parents to take their children to a doctor or hospital at the first signs of an illness, even a cold.

