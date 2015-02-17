Some in FL Get Extra Week on HealthCare.gov

Federal health officials are granting a special enrollment period for consumers who unsuccessfully tried to buy health insurance before Sunday's deadline and were sidelined by long wait times or computer glitches.

Some consumers who tried to pick a health plan through HealthCare.gov or its call centers were unable to complete their application because of the high volume of callers or technical problems with income verification. If you were in line by Feb. 15, health officials are giving you until Feb. 22 to complete your application.

If you enroll during that time, health coverage will start on March 1.

Nearly 1.4 million Floridians have signed up for health insurance through the federal marketplace.

Florida has one of the highest uninsured rates in the country and is leading enrollment among states using HealthGare.gov.