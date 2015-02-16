Mix-up Brings Strife for Doctor Whose Name Matches Fraudster

A case of mistaken identity has forced a West Palm Beach doctor to temporarily close his doors.

Dr. Andre Celestin tells WPBF he has the same name as a dead New York surgeon who was convicted of Medicare fraud. The mix-up led some pharmacies to stop filling the doctor's prescriptions. Patients were told his license was suspended even though it's clear and active.

One of the pharmacies, CVS, said a third-party claims processor apparently confused the names in its system and is working to fix the error.