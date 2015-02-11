© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Groups Sue To Stop Brevard Psychiatric Hospital

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published February 11, 2015 at 9:14 AM EST
 Two competitors are suing to stop a new psychiatric hospital in Brevard County from being built.

A judge said this week that he wants a hearing on the case by this summer on the 74-bed, $16.4 million hospital approved by the state last December.
 
But Devereux Florida, a nonprofit behavioral healthcare services provider, is asking a judge to reverse that, saying it can provide the care with its 100 beds.
 

No one directly involved with the case responded to interview requests.

Kathy Pearce, a psychologist at Brevard Psychology & Learning Center, said she sends patients outside of Brevard County for services.

“It’s obvious that the child needs something bigger than just coming to see a therapist once a week and a pill or something,” Pearce said. “But it’s difficult to sell that to a parent without having a facility to send them to.”

Circles of Care has also joined the lawsuit opposing the hospital.

A hearing on the case will be held in May or June.

Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

 

