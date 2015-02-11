Groups Sue To Stop Brevard Psychiatric Hospital
Two competitors are suing to stop a new psychiatric hospital in Brevard County from being built.
A judge said this week that he wants a hearing on the case by this summer on the 74-bed, $16.4 million hospital approved by the state last December.
But Devereux Florida, a nonprofit behavioral healthcare services provider, is asking a judge to reverse that, saying it can provide the care with its 100 beds.
No one directly involved with the case responded to interview requests.
Kathy Pearce, a psychologist at Brevard Psychology & Learning Center, said she sends patients outside of Brevard County for services.
“It’s obvious that the child needs something bigger than just coming to see a therapist once a week and a pill or something,” Pearce said. “But it’s difficult to sell that to a parent without having a facility to send them to.”
Circles of Care has also joined the lawsuit opposing the hospital.
A hearing on the case will be held in May or June.
Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.