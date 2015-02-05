© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Birth Control Exemption Clarified

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published February 5, 2015 at 8:54 AM EST
800px-lutera__birth_control_pills_.jpg
Wikimedia Commons

A judge in Florida has clarified the steps organizations must take to get exemptions to the birth control mandate required under the Affordable Care Act.

The federal judge in Fort Myers on Tuesday granted an injunction to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Foundation, allowing them to stop paying for contraception in their plan.

The order was the latest dealing with the birth control mandate since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that some businesses can, because of their religious beliefs, choose not to comply with the health care law's requirement that contraception coverage be provided to workers.

In those cases, insurers must pay for contraception.

The Fort Myers judge says organizations applying for the exemption only need to notify federal authorities, and they don't have to identify their insurers.

Affordable Care Actbirth controlbirthd control mandateAffordable Care ActChristian and Missionary Alliance Foundationcontraception
Associated Press
