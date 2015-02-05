Birth Control Exemption Clarified

A judge in Florida has clarified the steps organizations must take to get exemptions to the birth control mandate required under the Affordable Care Act.

The federal judge in Fort Myers on Tuesday granted an injunction to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Foundation, allowing them to stop paying for contraception in their plan.

The order was the latest dealing with the birth control mandate since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that some businesses can, because of their religious beliefs, choose not to comply with the health care law's requirement that contraception coverage be provided to workers.

In those cases, insurers must pay for contraception.

The Fort Myers judge says organizations applying for the exemption only need to notify federal authorities, and they don't have to identify their insurers.