Scott Wants $7.4 M for Vet Nursing Homes

Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants money to start planning to build the state's eighth and ninth nursing homes for veterans.

Scott will announce Monday that he is asking for $7.4 million from state legislators. Scott wants the money to help build a recently-approved home in St. Lucie County as well as two additional homes.

Groundbreaking on the nursing home in St. Lucie County is scheduled to begin later this year. No sites have been chosen for the next two.

Florida currently has six existing nursing homes for veterans. There are more than 700,000 veterans in Florida who are 65 or older.

Scott's request will be part of his formal budget recommendations to the Florida Legislature. Scott is expected to release his entire budget proposal later this week.