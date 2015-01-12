Doc Pleads Guilty to $18M Tax Evasion

A South Florida doctor is facing prison time after pleading guilty to tax evasion involving $18 million in income he failed to report for five years.

Sentencing is set in March for Dr. Krishna Tripuraneni, a gastroenterologist with practices in Palm Beach County. Tripuraneni could get up to three years behind bars in a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Court records show Tripuraneni owed nearly $12 million to the Internal Revenue Service, including penalties and interest. His attorney Roy Black says all but $1.6 million has already been repaid to the government.

Authorities say Tripuraneni used the money to pay for his oceanfront mansion, interior design work and school tuition for his children. The payments were listed as various business and consulting expenses by the doctor's companies.