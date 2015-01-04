Officer Uses Stun Gun on Hospital Intruder

A police officer in central Florida used a stun gun to subdue a hospital visitor after the man tossed hot coffee on the officer's face.

The Leesburg Daily Commercial reports that the man was charged with battery on an officer, resisting arrest and providing a false name to an investigator.

According to arrest reports, the man had entered a woman's hospital room and asked her disrobe. A

police officer who was investigating a sexual assault against the woman found the man in her room and ordered him outside in the parking lot of The Villages Regional Hospital, where the man later tossed hot coffee on the officer.