Florida Adds 5 New Medicare ACOs

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published December 24, 2014 at 2:37 PM EST
Doctor providing information to an elderly couple.
www.healthcare.gov

A program that rewards or punishes health care providers for providing better, cheaper care is expanding. The federal government announced 89 new organizations this week, including five in Florida.

Accountable Care Organizations, or ACOs, are groups of doctors and hospitals which agree to coordinate care for Medicare patients.

If they save money, the ACOs then split the savings with the federal government.

  The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services this week announced 89 new ACOs. That brings the total to 424 across the U.S.

Nearly 8 million seniors get care from ACOs now, and the program has saved the federal government $417 million since 2012, CMS said.

Check here for a list of all 89 new ACOs, and see below for a listing of the new Florida ACOs:

BayCare Physician Partners ACO, LLC
Service Area: Florida, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties.
ACO Executive: Dr. Bruce Flareau
Contact: (727) 519-1252; bruce.flareau@baycare.org
Number served: More than 40,000
 
Holy Cross Physician Partners ACO LLC
Service Area: Florida
ACO Executive: Kenneth Homer
Contact: (954) 351-5984; kenneth.homer@holy-cross.com
 
Orange Accountable Care of New York
Service Area: Florida, New Jersey, New York
ACO Executive: Ms. Lissette Exposito
Contact: (305) 992-4338; lexposito@orangeacosfl.com
 
USMM ACCOUNTABLE CARE PARTNERS LLC
Service Area: Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin
ACO Executive: Mr. David Berman
Contact: (248) 824-6399; dberman@usmmllc.com
 
Physicians ACO LLC
Service Area: Florida
ACO Executive: Mr. Louis Morgenier
Contact: (561) 346-7796; Lmorgenier@healthcaredevelopment.com
 
-- Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Contact him at (407) 273-2300 x 183, on Twitter @AbeAboraya, or email at aaboraya@wmfe.org. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
 

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
