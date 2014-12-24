Florida Adds 5 New Medicare ACOs

A program that rewards or punishes health care providers for providing better, cheaper care is expanding. The federal government announced 89 new organizations this week, including five in Florida.

Accountable Care Organizations, or ACOs, are groups of doctors and hospitals which agree to coordinate care for Medicare patients.

If they save money, the ACOs then split the savings with the federal government.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services this week announced 89 new ACOs. That brings the total to 424 across the U.S.

Nearly 8 million seniors get care from ACOs now, and the program has saved the federal government $417 million since 2012, CMS said.

Check here for a list of all 89 new ACOs, and see below for a listing of the new Florida ACOs:

BayCare Physician Partners ACO, LLC

Service Area: Florida, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties.

ACO Executive: Dr. Bruce Flareau

Contact: (727) 519-1252; bruce.flareau@baycare.org

Number served: More than 40,000



Holy Cross Physician Partners ACO LLC

Service Area: Florida

ACO Executive: Kenneth Homer

Contact: (954) 351-5984; kenneth.homer@holy-cross.com



Orange Accountable Care of New York

Service Area: Florida, New Jersey, New York

ACO Executive: Ms. Lissette Exposito

Contact: (305) 992-4338; lexposito@orangeacosfl.com



USMM ACCOUNTABLE CARE PARTNERS LLC

Service Area: Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin

ACO Executive: Mr. David Berman

Contact: (248) 824-6399; dberman@usmmllc.com



Physicians ACO LLC

Service Area: Florida

ACO Executive: Mr. Louis Morgenier

Contact: (561) 346-7796; Lmorgenier@healthcaredevelopment.com



-- Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Contact him at (407) 273-2300 x 183, on Twitter @AbeAboraya, or email at aaboraya@wmfe.org. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

