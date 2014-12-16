© 2020 Health News Florida
WellCare Appoints New CEO

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published December 16, 2014 at 8:56 AM EST
Ken_Burdick_Photo.jpg
WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc., Florida’s largest Medicaid HMO provider, announced Monday that Kenneth Burdick will be appointed as CEO, according to a statement released by the Tampa-based company. 

Burdick, who previously served as the company’s president and chief operating officer, will be replacing interim CEO David J. Gallitano Jan. 1.

According to the statement, Burdick has previously held executive positions with companies such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Coventry Health Care, and UnitedHealth Group.

In addition to having more than 22 percent of the Medicaid HMO market, WellCare also is a major player in the Medicare Advantage market. More than 100,000 seniors in Florida have WellCare Medicare Advantage policies.

