Florida Is No. 32 in Health Rankings

A new report places Florida as the 32nd healthiest state in the nation.

The report released Wednesday by UnitedHealth Foundation says that in the past year the percentage of Floridians who smoke decreased slightly, from 17.7 percent to 16.8 percent.

The percentage of adults who binge drink also dropped, from 16.5 percent to 15.5 percent.

However, more than a quarter of Floridians are physically inactive, slightly higher than the national rate. The report also says about 1 in 12 babies in Florida are born underweight.

Hawaii was ranked the healthiest state, and Mississippi was ranked the least healthy one.