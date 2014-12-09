Flu Season Off to Early Start This Year

Florida’s flu season is off to an early start this year.

The Florida Department of Health says flu activity is highest in kids, but widespread across all age groups.

Two flu-related deaths among children have been reported so far.

This year’s common flu virus has changed slightly from past seasons, and the vaccine available now is not quite as effective against the current strain.

However, getting vaccinated is still recommended, as it can still help prevent the worst flu symptoms.

Department of Health Doctor Carina Blackmore says easy prevention tips can slow the spread of the virus.

“It is not too late to get the vaccine," she siad. "That is the absolute most important way to protect yourself against flu, especially a severe illness. The other ways are to wash your hands frequently, and cover your cough or sneeze.”

Blackmore said kids and adults should stay home from school or work if they are sick, to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Also, using antiviral drugs soon after becoming ill can help people get better more quickly.