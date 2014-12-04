FL Lawyer: Pregnancy Case a Tough Call

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case that could affect how pregnant workers are treated on the job.

Peggy Young was denied a request to go on ‘light duty’ by her employer- UPS. Instead, she was put on unpaid leave and had her health insurance suspended. The supreme court will decide if an employer who accommodates the medical needs of non-pregnant workers must do the same with pregnant workers. A ruling isn’t expected until this Spring.

Winter Park Attorney Travis Hollifield won a similar case before the Florida Supreme Court.

Hollifield told 90.7’s Abe Aboraya why this case isn’t black and white.

“They’re saying basically that because the pregnant women who are not being accommodated, that there also are men and other non-pregnant individuals who are also not being accommodated,” he said. “Then that’s not facially discriminatory.”

"But again, Ms. Young and her lawyers are arguing who you compare the pregnant person to, because the law says you must treat pregnant employees the same as any other class of employee that does get the accommodate."

“…This case is certainly getting a lot of attention from working women’s advocacy groups and really anybody that has an interest in a pregnant woman either being able to maintain her job or maintain her livelihood while she is pregnant.”

