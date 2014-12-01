2 Florida Children Dead From Flu

Florida health officials say two children have died from the flu.

The Florida Department of Health reported last week that the victims lived in Orange and Pasco counties, but the agency didn't release their names, ages or circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The agency said that while most cases of flu are mild, there are exceptions. The majority of deaths from flu in the United States each year occur in persons with underlying chronic health conditions. Pregnant women, young children, cancer patients, people with asthma, diabetes, suppressed immune systems, heart and kidney diseases are especially at risk.

In Florida, the most common influenza subtype detected at the Bureau of Public Health Laboratories in recent weeks has been influenza A. Vaccines are available throughout the state.