Visit Florida to Promote Medical Tourism

Visit Florida says it's offering $2.5 million in grant money to increase promotion of medical tourism in Florida.

The state's tourism arm said Monday that two grants will be offered through Dec. 8. One will help promote the state as a medical tourism destination and the other markets the state for medical meetings and training promotion.

The money was approved by the state Legislature.

Each grant awarded under the new medical tourism promotion program will be matched by private dollars.

Along with healthcare providers, hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions near hospitals and clinics stand to benefit from the promotion.